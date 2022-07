Skocic to be dismissed as Iran coach, says state news agency

Soccer Football - World Cup - Asia Qualifiers - Second Round - Group C - Iran v Iraq - Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, Muharraq, Bahrain - June 15, 2021 Iran coach Dragan Skocic celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

July 11 (Reuters) - Dragan Skocic is due to be replaced as Iran head coach with little more than four months to go to the World Cup finals in Qatar, the official state news agency said on Monday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported Iran's football federation has decided to dismiss the 53-year-old and a replacement will be appointed as soon as possible.

The move comes after Skocic, who took over from Marc Wilmots as coach in February 2020, secured the Iranians a spot at the World Cup by topping their qualification group ahead of South Korea.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Croatian won 15 of his 18 games in charge but has lost two of his last three matches, including a 2-1 friendly defeat by Algeria in Qatar last month.

Current Oman boss Branko Ivankovic, who led Iran to the World Cup finals in Germany in 2006, has been linked with the role as well as former Bayern Munich striker Ali Daei and ex-Osasuna midfielder Javad Nekounam.

Iran will be appearing at the World Cup for the sixth time in the country's history and on a third consecutive occasion.

They have been drawn in Group B and will kick off their campaign against England on Nov. 21 before taking on Wales and the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.