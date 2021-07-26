Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders

2 minute read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - The head of a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its "inconsiderate" broadcast violated the Olympic spirit.

The network, MBC, has apologised for using photos of Dracula to introduce Romania, the Chernobyl power plant for Ukraine and a riot for Haiti when athletes from the countries marched into the stadium for the ceremony. read more

Another controversy erupted during a men's soccer match between South Korea and Romania late on Sunday for displaying a subtitle saying "Thank you Marin," referring to Romanian captain Rajvan Marin whose attempt to deflect the ball ended up in his own net.

Park Sung-jae, chief executive of MBC, held a rare news conference on Monday to apologise for the mishaps.

"Our broadcast violated the Olympic spirits of friendship, solidarity and unity in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic," Park said.

"I deeply apologise for our indiscriminate broadcasts, which lacked consideration for other countries."

The company has delivered written apologies to the Ukraine and Romanian embassies, and was exploring ways to convey its message to Haiti which does not operate a diplomatic mission in South Korea, Park said.

He vowed to improve ethical standards and reform broadcasting regulations.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:23 AM UTCOlympic-Tennis-"I'm here for a good time", says Osaka as contenders fall away

Japan's Naomi Osaka is relishing her time at the Tokyo Games while other medal contenders have fallen away in the early rounds of the Olympic tournament.

SportsJudo-Kosovo's Gjakova wins gold medal in women's -57 kg
SportsTable Tennis-World No. 1 Chen edges closer to gold medal dream
SportsWhat you need to know right now
SportsOsaka cruises into third round as rivals crash out