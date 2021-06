PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and another staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's Euro 2020 match against Sweden, head coach Stefan Tarkovic said on Thursday.

He said both were feeling well and had no symptoms, and that the team, who beat Poland 2-1 on Monday, were still set to face Sweden on Friday.

Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.