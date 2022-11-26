Smith takes three-shot lead into final round at Australian PGA Championship















Nov 26 (Reuters) - Home hero Cameron Smith carded a two-under-par 69 to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Australian PGA Championship on Saturday, inching closer to a third title at the A$2 million ($1.35 million) event.

British Open champion Smith got off to a strong start with four of his six birdies coming in his first six holes, but the world number three struggled on the back nine in windy conditions.

The 29-year-old, who won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, moved up to an 11-under total of 202 at the event, which is co-sanctioned by Europe's DP World Tour.

Overnight leader Jason Scrivener had a day to forget after he failed to recover from a poor start at the Royal Queensland course.

Three bogeys on the front nine were followed by bogeys on the 14th and 16th for the Australian, who partially recovered with two successful birdie putts in his last two holes.

China's Liu Yanwei shot a 70 to move up to joint second on eight-under with Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, three strokes off the lead.

Australia's two-times winner Adam Scott struggled to a three-over 74 to sit tied for 39th.

($1 = 1.4817 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.