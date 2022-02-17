Snowbarding-Flying Finn decks camera operator in halfpipe mishap

2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski - Halfpipe - Qualification - Run 1 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 17, 2022. Jon Sallinen of Finland collides with the camera operator during his run. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Finnish freestyle skier Jon Sallinen sent a camera operator flying during his first run in Thursday's halfpipe qualifying after misjudging one of his tricks.

Sallinen was halfway through his run when he lost control on the left lip of the pipe, soaring over the edge and clipping the camera to send the operator crashing to the snow.

Sallinen dropped back into the pipe to complete his run and the judges were very unimpressed, giving him a score of 18 out of 100, and the camera operator was soon back up on their feet again as qualifying continued.

