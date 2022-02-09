Snowboarding-American Jacobellis wins women's snowboard cross gold

2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's Snowboard Cross Big Final - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 9, 2022. Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States in action. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday to claim the United States' first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Chloe Trespeuch of France took the silver, while the bronze went to Meryeta O'Dine of Canada.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito; Editing by Ken Ferris

