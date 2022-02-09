1 minute read
Snowboarding-American Jacobellis wins women's snowboard cross gold
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday to claim the United States' first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.
Chloe Trespeuch of France took the silver, while the bronze went to Meryeta O'Dine of Canada.
