Snowboarding-Kiwi snowboarder Sadowski-Synnott wins slopestyle gold

2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Women's SBD SS Final Run 3 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 6, 2022. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand won the gold medal in the women's snowboard slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics Games on Sunday.

Julia Marino of the United States took the silver and Tess Coady of Australia took the bronze.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito

