Snowboarding-Parrot tops Big Air qualifying, Toutant out

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Max Parrot stayed on course for his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after topping the Big Air qualifying standings on Monday as his compatriot and defending champion Sebastien Toutant failed to advance after a nasty crash.

Chinese teenager Su Yiming and decorated snowboarder Mark McMorris also reached the final in fifth and eighth places respectively.

Parrot, who won the slopestyle title, launched a frontside 1620 in his second run, which gave him a score of 86.50. Despite failing on his third run, his total tally from his best two runs, 164.75, put him in the lead.

Home favourite Su launched a stellar backside 1800 in his opening run, earning 92.50, the best single score in Monday's competition, and delighting the crowd.

After winning slopestyle silver in Beijing, Su's profile has quickly risen. He is a long-time friend of Chinese freeskier Eileen Gu who also qualified for freeski slopestyle on Monday.

Japan's Takeru Otsuka, who delivered one of the most technical runs in his last attempt, finished second in qualifying and Redmond Gerard of the United States came third.

Reporting by Krystal Hu in Beijing, editing by Ed Osmond

