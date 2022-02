Snowboarding-White tests out halfpipe course at Beijing Games

Snowboarding - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Men's Halfpipe Finals - Phoenix Snow Park – Pyeongchang, South Korea – February 14, 2018 - Shaun White of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 3 (Reuters) - American three-time gold medallist Shaun White checked out the halfpipe course at the Beijing Games in what is likely to be his final Olympics.

In an Instagram post published early Thursday, White and his coach shredded the Olympic course, admiring the Great Wall artwork carved into the side of one of the snow banks in Zhangjiakou.

"All right! Right No.1." he said in the post.

The men's snowboarding halfpipe competition begins on Feb. 9.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito; Editing by Peter Rutherford

