Soccer-Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to reach final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Semifinal - Mexico v Brazil - Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Ibaraki, Japan - August 3, 2021. Mexico players line up at the start of the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Henry Romero

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Defending champions Brazil reached the final of the men's Olympic football competition on Tuesday, beating Mexico 4-1 on penalties after the game ended goalless after extra-time.

Brazil went close to settling the match inside 90 minutes when Richarlison struck the post with a glancing header in the 82nd minute.

But when it came to the shootout, they had their keeper Santos to thank for a fine save to keep out Eduardo Aguirre's spot-kick and after Mexico's Johan Vasquez hit the post, Brazil just need to keep their cool.

Reiner's right-footed shot into the bottom corner ensured victory for the team captained by 38-year-old former Barcelona full back Dani Alves.

Brazil will face the winners of Tuesday's other semi-final between Spain and Japan in Saitama.

Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.