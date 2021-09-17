Soccer Brazil's Pele re-enters ICU at hospital, ESPN Brasil reports

Soccer legend Pele attends the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo during the World Economic Forum on Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil soccer legend Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday, in an apparent deterioration of his health after he left the unit earlier this week.

The hospital said it had no new information.

ESPN Brasil said Pele, an 80-year-old, three-time World Cup winner, was re-admitted to the ICU due to acid reflux. He had a colon tumor removed this month and was transferred out of the ICU on Tuesday.

After leaving the ICU, he said in a message to fans on Instagram that he was ready for "90 minutes, plus extra time."

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the COVID-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.