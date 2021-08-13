Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Soccer Coach Pochettino says Messi has created positive mood at PSG

Soccer Football - Paris St Germain Training - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France - August 13, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The arrival of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has created a positive mood at Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday, as he addressed the media before PSG's weekend game against Strasbourg.

When asked about the future of Kylian Mbappe, PSG's young France striker, Pochettino replied: "Kylian is our player."

The 34-year old Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest ever soccer players, signed for PSG this week after leaving Barcelona, his only previous professional club. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

