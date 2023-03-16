Soccer Czech forward Schick to miss opening 2024 Euro qualifiers















PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Euro 2020 joint top scorer Patrik Schick will miss the Czech Republic's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury, the Czech national team said on Thursday.

The Czechs, who lost to Denmark in the quarter-finals at the last Euros, host Poland on March 24 and then travel to Moldova on March 27 in Group E which also includes Albania and Faroe Islands.

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Christian Radnedge











