Soccer-Emotional Messi says 'I became the man I am at Barcelona'

BARCELONA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A distraught Lionel Messi confirmed on Sunday that he was leaving FC Barcelona. Here are quotes from the Argentine player's emotional press conference at the Camp Nou during which he at times struggled to speak through his tears.

ON BARCELONA

"I have grown up in the club and I became the man I am here."

"I feel very sad that I have to leave this club, this club that I love. I wasn't expecting it."

ON HIS DEPARTURE

"I cannot talk for the club. (Barcelona President Joan) Laporta says they cannot (renew my contract) due to La Liga. I can only say I did everything possible to stay here."

"I tried to behave with humility and respect and I hope that is what remains of me when I leave the club."

"Barca is the best team in the world. As Laporta said, players come and go and the club is the most important. People will get used to being without me as happens with everything."

ON HIS FUTURE

"PSG is a possibility."

"I do not have anything arranged with anybody. It is true that when the news came out I had several calls from clubs but I have nothing arranged."

"This is without doubt the most difficult moment of my career. This is the end (for me) at this club and a new story starts."

"As long as I can, I will carry on competing."

Compiled by Graham Keeley and Richard Lough Editing by Frances Kerry

