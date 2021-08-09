Soccer French soccer sector shares edge up on possible Messi move to PSG

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
French soccer sector shares edge up on possible Messi move to PSG

Soccer Football - Lionel Messi holds an FC Barcelona press conference - 1899 Auditorium, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 8, 2021 Lionel Messi after the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in companies involved in French soccer rose on Monday as expectations grew that Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi would seal a transfer to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Shares in Olympique Lyon (OLG.PA) rose 0.9%, while shares in TV group TF1 (TFFP.PA) and Canal Plus owner Vivendi (VIV.PA) were up 1.3% and 0.2% respectively, as a move by Messi to PSG would likely drive up overall viewing figures for French soccer.

Messi confirmed at a news conference on Sunday that he was talking with PSG about a possible move. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mark Heinrich

