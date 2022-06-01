Soccer French Sports Minister: UK Ambassador in Paris contacted over Champions League trouble

French Sports and Olympic Games Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - The British Ambassador in Paris has been contacted regarding last weekend's crowd trouble at the Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told the French Senate on Wednesday.

She added she was planning a meeting over the issue next week with her British sports ministry counterparts.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Toby Davis

