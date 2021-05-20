SportsSOCCER Italy's Inter Milan secures financing deal with Oaktree funds - sources
Inter Milan has secured a financing deal to help out the Italian soccer club from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management (OAK_pa.N), two sources close to the matter said.
Chinese retail giant Suning (002024.SZ) has controlled Inter Milan since 2016 through Luxembourg-based vehicle Great Horizon Sarl.
It has been seeking new resources to shore up the club's finances to overcome fallout from the health pandemic.
Inter Milan was crowned Serie A champions this month for the first time in 11 years.
