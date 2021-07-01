Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Soccer No signs of Ronaldo leaving Juventus, says football director

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Belgium v Portugal - La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - June 27, 2021 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

TURIN, Italy, July 1 (Reuters) - There are no signs Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus (JUVE.MI), the club's football director said on Thursday, dismissing speculation that the all-time top scorer could move to another club.

"There has been no sign from Ronaldo about a possible move ... and no sign from Juve," Federico Cherubini said. "We are very happy that Ronaldo will rejoin the team once the rest period after the European Championship is over."

Speaking at a press briefing, Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli added he was "absolutely certain" the club will participate in the 2021-2022 Champions League.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:36 AM UTCMLB roundup: Trea Turner ties cycle record as Nationals roll

Trea Turner went 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle for the third time in his career to lead the host Washington Nationals to a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

SportsJapan PM says no spectators possible as Samoa withdraws weightlifters
SportsKnocked down by a pandemic, baseball gets back up in America
SportsDjokovic and Federer named in Olympic tournament
SportsEuro soccer tournament under fire for helping spread COVID-19