Soccer-Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pele

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. Following are reactions to his death:

LULA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL

I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal.

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO, ON INSTAGRAM

Pele: Immortal - forever with us

FORMER BRAZIL PRESIDENT DILMA ROUSSEFF

Thank you, Pele! Thank you for the smiles you provided. For the tears of emotion. For the cries of goal. Thank you for the joy you gave the Brazilian people and the people of the world. No one has been a king so loved. I convey to the Brazilian women and to his family my immense sorrow.

BRAZIL FORWARD NEYMAR

Before Pele, "10" was just a number.

I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life.

But that phrase, beautiful, is incomplete.

I'd say before Pele, football was just a sport.

Pele changed everything.

He turned football into art, into entertainment.

He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially:

It gave visibility to Brazil.

Football and Brazil have elevated their status thanks to the King!

He's gone, but his magic will remain.

Pele is ETERNAL!!

BRAZIL CAPTAIN THIAGO SILVA, ON INSTAGRAM

Rest in peace 'Rei' (King), God bless all his family"

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION

"Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele."

THE PELE FOUNDATION

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

His message today becomes a legacy for future generations.

Love, love and love, forever.

ARGENTINA CAPTAIN LIONEL MESSI

"Rest in peace, @pele".

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ

"One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts."

PORTUGAL STRIKER CRISTIANO RONALDO, ON INSTAGRAM

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocated in all the moments we shared, even at a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in each one of us, football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.

FRANCE STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE, ON TWITTER

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GEOFF HURST

"I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."

BRAZIL'S LOWER HOUSE SPEAKER ARTHUR LIRA

"Brazil and the world mourn the death of our eternal number 10, the greatest soccer player of all time. I send his family my sympathies and convey, on behalf of the Lower House, a tribute to a symbol that honored and dignified Brazil and its people. The king of soccer for the whole world. Pele, the man, leaves us. But the eternal Pele will live forever."

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GARY LINEKER

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF WALES

Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again. A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.

URUGUAYAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

On the passing of Pele, a legend of World Football, the Uruguayan Football Association salutes with deep sorrow the Brazilian Football Confederation and the Brazilian people at this difficult time.

POLAND STRIKER ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

Rest in peace Champion. Heaven has a new star, and the football world lost a hero.

STEFANO DOMENICALI, CEO OF FORMULA 1

Very sad to hear the news that Pele, one of (the) greatest footballers ever has passed away. He was a shining light for Brazil and millions around the world. His skill, smile and brilliance will live on forever. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world

UNESCO

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pele. We extend our condolences to the Brazilian people and the football family. Pele was @UNESCO Champion for Sport since 1994 and worked relentlessly to promote sport as a tool for peace. He will be greatly missed.

CONMEBOL, SOUTH AMERICAN FOOTBALL'S GOVERNING BODY

Already light up the sky the star of the King, the first 10, the player with more World Cups. Thank you for putting South America on top. We will miss you. You will always shine in our hearts.

Eternal Glory to the King

BRAZIL MIDFIELDER CASEMIRO

Rest in peace, King Pele. Thank you for the glory you gave to Brazil and to football. Your legacy is eternal.

ARGENTINA WORLD CUP WINNER OSVALDO ARDILES

The King of Kings has died. Extraordinary player. Unique. Three times World Cup winner, more than 1,000 goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele.

BRAZIL WORLD CUP WINNER RIVALDO

I am grateful to God that Pele is Brazilian. Our football is known and respected worldwide for everything he did on the pitch and this will never be forgotten. I am proud to have played in two World Cups with the number 10, which was consecrated by him.

King Pele, your legacy is eternal. May God bless and comfort the hearts of the family. Rest in Peace, King Pele.

PORTUGAL PRESIDENT MARCELO REBELO DE SOUSA

The President of the Republic mourns the death of Pele, the extraordinary Brazilian soccer player that enchanted us for decades.

Pele was a king of soccer, a symbol of Brazil, he marked generations and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest in the most popular sport in the world.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offers his deepest condolences to the Brazilian people, to Pele's family and friends and to all those who cry for the passing of a legend.

BRAZIL FORWARD RICHARLISON

Today football bids farewell to its most beautiful chapter. Of the guy who enchanted the world and changed the history of the game forever. You will always be the greatest because 60 years ago, with all the difficulties you faced, you were already doing what very few can do today.

The guy who dedicated his 1,000th goal to the children and made our country discover that it could do so much more. You are and always will be incomparable, King. You are eternal! Thank you and may God receive you with open arms.

SPANISH CLUB BARCELONA

Barca deeply regrets the death of "Rei" Pele, one of the greatest players of all time. With him, football became greater. May he rest in peace.

Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris











