Soccer-Reaction to FIFA World Cup draw

DOHA, April 1 (Reuters) - Following is reaction to the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, which was held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on Friday.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

HARRY KANE, ENGLAND CAPTAIN

"Always exciting to see who we get in the group! Playing on the opening day will be incredible as well," Kane wrote on Twitter.

GARETH SOUTHGATE, ENGLAND COACH

"(The U.S. and Iran)... are teams we've not played for a while and the third is an unknown but throws up a possible British derby," Southgate told the BBC.

"In this situation all of our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, so when that tie is played out is irrelevant really.

"For us we're (playing) on day one so it's quite clear now what our programme looks like with the end of the Premier League season and getting out here as quickly as possible."

GARY NEVILLE, FORMER ENGLAND DEFENDER

"The Ukraine/Wales/Scotland conundrum - each of those, whether it be a home nation or Ukraine at this moment in time, brings a level of real passion and emotion and feeling for different reasons," Neville told Sky Sports.

"And Iran, relations at government level between Iran, England, USA over the last 20-30 years has not always been great so there will a lot of interest in that game."

ALAN SHEARER, EX-ENGLAND STRIKER

"This is the one thing in not having that 'Group of Death'. It's pretty much open," Shearer said on the BBC.

"I have to say that I am pleased Scotland, Wales or Ukraine got put in England's group. It adds that little bit more excitement. If it is Wales or Scotland it makes it a bit tougher."

WESTON MCKENNIE, U.S. MIDFIELDER

"The exciting thing is when you get to these world stages, when you get to these platforms to be able to play, you want to play against the best, you want to play against teams that are going to challenge you," McKennie told FS1.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

CEZARY KULESZA, POLISH FA PRESIDENT

"This is a very interesting group. We are humble, but we are not afraid of anyone. We will fly to Qatar without complexes and ready to fight. Be with us," Kulesza wrote on Twitter.

Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

KASPER HJULMAND, DENMARK COACH

"It's not great. We would have liked to have avoided France, because I'm pretty sure they are one of the best teams in the world with the incredible talent they have," Hjulmand told TV2.

"And then I also think that the last team - possibly Peru - is an incredibly strong team that I think will get through the qualification."

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

XHERDAN SHAQIRI, SWITZERLAND MIDFIELDER

"It's a good draw, it's a good group, I was surprised that we have the same group like 2018 with Serbia and Brazil. Just Cameroon is the new country in our group.

"I'm really excited, I think it's a tough group, going to be tough for everybody ... I'm really looking forward to these games. I wanted a strong group and... Brazil and Serbia (are) doing well at the moment."

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris

