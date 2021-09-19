Soccer Turkey name German Kuntz as manager

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Group D - Brazil v Germany - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - July 22, 2021. Germany coach Stefan Kuntz REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

ANKARA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Turkey named Germany Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz as coach after parting ways by mutual consent with Senol Gunes, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Sunday.

Gunes' departure last week came after the Netherlands beat Turkey 6-1 at the Amsterdam Arena to move top of World Cup qualifying Group G. Turkey fell to third in the standings behind Norway after disappointing European Championship and Nations League campaigns. read more

The German FA said Kuntz would be released from his contract as coach of the Under-21 team if he took the Turkey job.

The 58-year-old Kuntz, a former Germany striker who also played for Turkish club Besiktas, led his country's Under-21 team to the European title in 2017 and 2021.

Turkey host Norway in their next World Cup qualifier on Oct. 8.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, editing by Ed Osmond

