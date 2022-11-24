Soccer Uruguay v South Korea teams

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min

Reporting by Martin Petty

