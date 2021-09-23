Skip to main content

Sports

Soccer - U.S. 777 partners acquires full ownership of Italy's Genoa soccer club

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Heads of Serie A teams meet in Milan - Palazzo Parigi, Milan, Italy - May 11, 2021 Genoa chairman Enrico Preziosi arrives at the hotel ahead of the meeting REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S investment firm 777 Partners said on Thursday it had acquired full ownership of Italy's oldest soccer club, Genoa, from businessman Enrico Preziosi.

777 Partners will purchase 99.9% of the club's capital, inject fresh funds and "will assume certain related liabilities,", it said in a statement, without giving financial details of the deal.

Preziosi, head of Italian toy manufacturer Giochi Preziosi, took over in 2003 when the club was in Serie B. It was promoted four years later and has stayed in Italy's top Serie A league ever since.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:13 AM UTC

MLB roundup: Rays wrap up playoff berth

Austin Meadows' three-run homer highlighted Tampa Bay's six-run third inning Wednesday afternoon, securing a playoff berth for the Rays in a 7-1 drubbing of the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Sports
Murray makes first ATP quarter-final since 2019
Sports
UEFA doubles prize fund for Women's European Championship
Sports
Soccer - U.S. 777 partners acquires full ownership of Italy's Genoa soccer club
Sports
British PM Johnson asks Australia to help resolve Ashes stand-off