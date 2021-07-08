Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Some spectators allowed at venues outside Greater Tokyo -minister

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister Tamayo Marukawa speaks at a meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan, May 19, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/POOL via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday that venues outside the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area would allow a limited number of spectators, while the policy for Paralympic events will be decided after the Olympics close on Aug. 8.

Olympic venues in Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will allow up to 50% capacity and 10,000 spectators, Marukawa told reporters after a five-party meeting with the International Olympic Committee, host city Tokyo and other authorities.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Hugh Lawson

