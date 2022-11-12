Son included in South Korea's squad for World Cup
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Son Heung-min has been included in South Korea's 26-man squad for this month's World Cup finals in Qatar despite suffering a fractured eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier this month.
Head coach Paulo Bento included Son in his squad after the 30-year-old declared himself fit to feature for the Koreans, who will be making their 10th consecutive appearance at the World Cup finals.
Bento's team will begin their World Cup campaign against Uruguay in Group H on Nov. 24 before facing Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.
Squad: Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su, Hong Chul, Kim Moon-hwan, Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Tae-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Cho Yu-min, Jung Woo-young, Na Sang-ho, Paik Seung-ho, Son Jun-ho, Song Min-kyu, Kwon Chang-hoon, Son Heung-min, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Kang-in, Hwang Ui-jo, Cho Gue-sung
