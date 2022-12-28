South Africa 15-1 as rain halts second test v Australia















MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa were 15 for one, still needing 371 runs to make Australia bat again, before rain halted play after tea on day three of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Opener Sarel Erwee was seven not out and number three Theunis de Bruyn on six after captain Dean Elgar was caught behind for a duck in the second over off the bowling of home skipper Pat Cummins.

Australia declared on 557 for eight before tea in reply to the Proteas' first innings 189.

Australia won the first test in Brisbane by six wickets and can seal the series with victory in Melbourne.

