South Africa confirm T20 tour of India

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v South Africa - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 23, 2021 Fans display the flag of South Africa during the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

April 23 (Reuters) - South Africa have confirmed a five-match Twenty20 International tour of India in June, a warm-up for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia in October and November.

South Africa will take on their hosts in the tour opener in Delhi on June 9, before further matches in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, ending on June 19.

"It is a massive white-ball season for our team, with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the (50-over) World Cup taking place in India next year," Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement on Saturday.

"It goes without saying that game time is vital for our team as they look to get their combinations right."

Tour itinerary:

June 9: 1st T20I in Delhi

June 12: 2nd T20I in Cuttack

June 14: 3rd T20I in Vizag

June 17: 4th T20I in Rajkot

June 19: 5th T20I in Bengaluru

Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Clare Fallon

