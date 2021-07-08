Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

South Africa, S Korea added to 16-race new Formula E season

1 minute read

Motor Racing - Formula E - Zurich E-Prix - Zurich, Switzerland - June 10, 2018. TECHEETAH's Jean-Eric Vergne during practice. REUTERS/Moritz Hager/File Photo

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Cape Town, Vancouver and Seoul have been added to the new season of Formula E, the all-electric racing series that will grow to a record 16-race championship in 2021/22, according to a provisional calendar approved on Thursday.

Formula E will race in 12 cities in four continents next season as the series expands following the end of coronavirus-related restrictions in countries such as China, which returns to the calendar.

Cape Town will host an FIA single-seater world championship race for the first time since 1993, when it staged a Formula One grand prix.

The 2021/22 season for the all-electric series will start again in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah in January, in a night race.

Other venues in a season scheduled to end in August, 2022 include London, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and New York.

Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi) leads the standings this season ahead of this weekend's races in New York, 10 points clear of Dutchman Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin).

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:34 PM UTCOlympics host city Tokyo bans spectators amid COVID-19 emergency

The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

SportsBarty beats Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final
Sports'Anything can happen' - Pliskova in dreamland after reaching Wimbledon final
SportsMichael Avenatti sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison for Nike extortion scheme
SportsSenior leads Scottish Open from Thomas and Westwood