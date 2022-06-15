South Korean Olympian Cho dies aged 35

Ice Hockey – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Men Preliminary Round Match – Czech Republic v South Korea - Gangneung Hockey Centre, Gangneung, South Korea – February 15, 2018 - Cho Min-ho of South Korea celebrates after scoring a first period goal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

June 15 (Reuters) - Cho Min-ho, who scored South Korea's first goal in Olympic ice hockey, has died of cancer at the age of 35, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Wednesday.

Cho, who scored in a 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, was a key player in the South Korean team since his debut in 2008, appearing in 11 world championships.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in October and died at a hospital in Seoul.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.