Southampton stay bottom after 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa















SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton suffered a blow in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as they went down 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in a match disrupted by a rogue drone on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins struck Villa's winner in the 77th minute off a free kick by Douglas Luiz shortly after Saints had been controversially denied the opening goal by VAR.

The home crowd had erupted when Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse's deflected effort found the net in the 63rd minute but their joy was cut short with substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi deemed to have fouled Jacob Ramsey in the box.

Moussa Djenepo came close to a late equaliser but Villa held on for a third successive away league win as their resurgence under new manager Unai Emery continued.

Southampton, who could have escaped the drop zone with a victory, remain bottom with 15 points from 20 games. Villa stay 11th on 28 points.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris











