Southeast Asian Games postponed over COVID-19 crisis - Malaysia Olympic Council

July 8 (Reuters) - The Southeast Asian Games due to be held in Vietnam later this year has been postponed until 2022 by the Games federation, Malaysia's Olympic Council said on Thursday.

"The SEA Games Federation members praised the work done thus far by the Vietnam organising committee but took note of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Southeast Asian region," it said in an announcement on its website after a meeting of the federation on Thursday.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

