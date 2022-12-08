Spain coach Luis Enrique departs after World Cup exit

Dec 6, 2022; Ar Rayyan, QATAR; Spain head coach Luis Enrique reacts following the loss against Morocco in penalty kicks in the round of sixteen match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

DOHA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Spain coach Luis Enrique has left his job after the country's elimination in the last-16 at the World Cup, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter on Thursday.

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.

The 52-year-old coach said after the match that he was to blame for the defeat.

Enrique, who was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.

Repoting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks