Spain has no record of Djokovic presence in December, Foreign Minister says

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that he does not have any information on whether tennis star Novak Djokovic had visited Spain before travelling to Australia.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares attends a news conference following his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (not pictured) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Asked by a reporter if he knew whether Djokovic had entered Spain in December, potentially invalidating a declaration the player completed on travelling to Australia, Albares responded: "I have no record of this presence of Djokovic."

"We have not been contacted by the Australian government to request such documentation," he added.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Nathan Allen

