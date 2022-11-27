Spain hit the bar but still goalless against Germany at halftime















AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances but were goalless against Germany at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday.

Dani Olmo's seventh minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point blank range in the 33rd.

Germany had an effort by Antonio Ruediger disallowed for offside.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar











