Spain take commanding 3-0 lead over Costa Rica by halftime















DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Goals by Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and a penalty stroked home by Ferran Torres gave Spain a 3-0 lead against Costa Rica at halftime of their opening World Cup Group E match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Olmo put Spain ahead in the 11th minute from a neat pass by Gavi which the forward lifted over Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Asensio doubled their lead with a first-time shot 10 minutes later and Torres made it 3-0 from the spot in the 31st.

