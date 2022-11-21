Factbox: Spain v Costa Rica World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

[1/3] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - Costa Rica team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 18, 2022 Costa Rica team members pose in front of the plane after arriving in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh















DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Spain play Costa Rica in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday Nov. 23, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Capacity: 40,000

Odds:

Spain win: 1/7

Costa Rica win: 22/1

Draw: 6/1

Key stats:

* Spain are now one of the dominant forces of the world game, recently having won the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 as well as the World Cup in 2010.

* Between November 2006 and June 2009 Spain enjoyed a record-equalling 35 match unbeaten run which included a 15 game winning streak.

* Spain won six out of their eight 2022 World Cup qualifying games, losing 2-1 in Sweden and drawing 1-1 at home to Greece.

* Costa Rica are the third most successful CONCACAF nation and have qualified for three World Cup finals.

* Costa Rica have failed to win their last six matches at the World Cup (in regular time).

* Costa Rica have won two (v Uzbekistan and Nigeria) and drawn one (v Korea Republic) pre-World Cup friendlies.

Previous meetings: The two countries have met only three times, all in friendly games. Spain won two of them -- 2-1 in 2015 and 5-0 two years later -- and one match ended in a 2-2 draw (2011).

Compiled by Anita Kobylinska in Doha, Editing by Louise Heavens











