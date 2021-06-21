Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Spaniard Rahm wins U.S. Open for first major title

Jun 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 20 (Reuters) - Spaniard Jon Rahm birdied the final two holes to emerge last man standing and win a wild U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

The only serious contender to avoid a bogey over the last nine holes, Rahm shot 67 and finished at six-under-par 278, one stroke in front of South African Louis Oosthuizen, whose birdie at the final hole was not enough to force a playoff.

