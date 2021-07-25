Spanish 14-year-old dies in junior race crash

July 25 (Reuters) - Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old Spanish rider, died on Sunday after he was involved in a serious collision in a junior championship race at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

Millan competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders.

Motorcycling's premier class MotoGP said in a statement that Millan, who crashed at Turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

"We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millan's passing," MotoGP tweeted. "We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team. Ride in peace, Hugo."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

