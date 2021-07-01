Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Spanish court rules against UEFA in case over European Super League

Soccer Football - UEFA Executive Committee Meeting - Nyon, Switzerland - December 4, 2019 General view inside the venue REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - A Spanish court on Thursday ordered European soccer's governing body UEFA to cancel all legal sanctions imposed on Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for planning the creation of the breakaway European Super League.

The court also ordered UEFA to not take any steps to try and exclude the three clubs, who are the last ones standing from the 12 teams that were originally behind the breakaway league, from its different competitions, including the Champions League.

Reporting by Belen Carreno, Inti Landauro, Nathan Allen and Richard Martin

