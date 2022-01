Spanish government spokesperson says Djokovic must get vaccinated

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic trains at Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella, Spain, January 2, 2022. Picture taken January 2, 2022. KMJ-GTRES/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tennis star Novak Djokovic should get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the player is expected to compete in Spain, the Spanish government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"What Mr. Djokovic has to do is get vaccinated, that would be the most sensible thing to do," Isabel Rodriguez told a news conference when asked whether the world men's tennis No. 1 would be allowed to compete in Spain after his deportation from Australia for not being vaccinated.

Djokovic travels regularly to Spain where he owns a house in the southern resort of Marbella. He spent a few days there in late December and early January and video footage showed him training there.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

