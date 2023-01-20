Spanish judge orders prison on remand for Dani Alves, reports say

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Brazil Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Brazil's Dani Alves during the press conference REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

BARCELONA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge has ordered that Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand over a sexual assault allegation La Sexta TV and local newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Friday.

Court officials contacted by Reuters said they could not immediately confirm the reports.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Joan Faus, writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next