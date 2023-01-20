Spanish judge orders prison on remand for Dani Alves, reports say















BARCELONA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge has ordered that Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand over a sexual assault allegation La Sexta TV and local newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Friday.

Court officials contacted by Reuters said they could not immediately confirm the reports.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Joan Faus, writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip











