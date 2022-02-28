Spartak Moscow out of Europa League, RB Leipzig through to quarters

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group C - Spartak Moscow v Leicester City - Otkrytie Arena, Moscow, Russia - October 20, 2021 General view during the match REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Europa League last-16 matches between Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig have been called off, European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed on Monday, after it suspended Russia's national club and teams from all competitions.

"The UEFA Europa League matches between RB Leipzig and FC Spartak Moskva cannot take place, and, as a consequence, RB Leipzig are qualified to the quarter-finals of the competition," UEFA said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.