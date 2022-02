2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's Mass Start Final - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. Bart Swings of Belgium reacts after winning gold as Lee Seung Hoon of South Korea and Joey Mantia of the United States look on. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bart Swings of Belgium won gold in the men's speed skating mass start at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday.

Chung Jae Won of South Korea claimed silver and compatriot Lee Seung Hoon took bronze.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami

