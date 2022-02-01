Speed skating-Boutin at peace after traumatic 2018 experience

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Four years after her medal celebrations were spoiled by abuse, Canada's Kim Boutin is back on an Olympic rink at the Beijing Games, having put her Pyeongchang nightmare behind her.

Boutin took third place in the 500 metres at the 2018 Games after South Korean Choi Min-jeong was disqualified for interference, an offence local fans believed the Canadian committed.

Boutin's social media accounts were inundated with abuse and threats and she was in tears on the podium before going on to win bronze in the 1,500 metres and silver in the 1,000 metres.

"It was four tough years for me, because of COVID and all the process I went through. I'm proud of that especially after what happened (in Pyeongchang," Boutin told reporters at the Capital Indoor Stadium after a training session on Tuesday.

Boutin, who worked with a trauma psychologist to help her cope with the abuse, has returned to the Olympics with a more relaxed mindset.

"My goal at the Games was to come back in peace with the ice, with the stadium. It's a challenge for me to be in harmony with this environment," Boutin said.

"I will need to embrace it. I've changed my mindset, which was to challenge myself every day. I can still challenge myself but in the end, it will be my day, or not."

Sebastien Cros, Canada's short track coach, said the 27-year-old Boutin was more grounded than before.

"It has been a process for her. It took some time and she was followed by specialists who helped her," he said.

"She also changed her approach to racing in order to be more open to all the opportunities a short track race can offer. She is in a good mindset. She is balanced. She still is the super competitive Kim we know but she is also able to relax and appreciate what's around her."

Boutin was all smiles after training, chatting with Games volunteers.

"I will chat more with them than fans given the health conditions here," she joked.

"My technique is to be in the present moment. I want to be in contact with people. I'm happy to be here."

Boutin's first medal event is on Saturday when she takes part in the first Olympic mixed relay.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

