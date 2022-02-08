Speed skating-Dutchman Nuis storms to victory in men's 1500m

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - World record holder Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands edged out his rivals to win the men's 1500m at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, retaining his title to continue a streak of speed skating gold medals for the Dutch team.

Nuis swept around the National Speed Skating Oval in an Olympic record one minute 43.21 seconds, holding off team mate Thomas Krol by just over three tenths of a second.

Krol clinched silver in 1:43.55 and Kim Minseok of South Korea took bronze in 1:44.24.

Nuis' win is the first leg of the double gold he achieved in 2018 with the 1000m and 1500m races. It also brings the Dutch speed skating team their third gold of the Games, keeping them on track to meet their target of 20 medals in Beijing.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.