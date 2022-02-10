Skip to main content
Speed skating-Dutchwoman Schouten wins gold in women's 5000m

2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 5000m - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won gold in the women's 5,000 metres speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday.

Isabelle Weidemann of Canada claimed silver and Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took bronze.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Hugh Lawson

