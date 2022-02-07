1 minute read
Speed skating-Irene Wust wins gold in women's 1500m
BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ireen Wust of the Netherlands won gold in the women's 1500 metres speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Monday.
Miho Takagi of Japan claimed silver and Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands took bronze.
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
