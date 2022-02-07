Speed skating-Mantia aims for first U.S. gold in 20 years in men's 1500 metres

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Joey Mantia seeks to become the first American to return to the podium in 20 years for the men's 1500 metres speed skating race when the starting gun sounds at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday.

He currently ranks highest in this season's World Cup, having won races at Salt Lake City and Calgary in December.

"I expect myself to win, and I want people to expect me to win because I have been. This is no different," he said after training at the National Speed Skating Oval on Friday.

Although American Derek Parra won in Salt Lake City 20 years ago, Team U.S. have not been able to repeat that success, with top prizes going to Europe in the past few Olympics.

Dutchman Kjeld Nuis is the defending champion, but this season has not been smooth sailing for him.

He has had mixed results, currently ranking 14th in the World Cup but winning gold in the European Speed Skating Championships just a month ago.

"Of course I feel pressure, half of that I put on myself because I really want to do it. It's different from four years ago because back then I had two world titles ... I won the last European championship so I know I can do it, but I need to show the best version of myself," he said after training on Monday.

China's Ning Zhongyan will also be feeling pressure as he skates on home ice.

He beat Mantia at a World Cup event held at Stavanger in November by scoring a gold medal. He followed the gold with a silver medal in Salt Lake City.

"It's very important for me to win this medal. It gives me great confidence for the Olympic year going forward," Ning said in a statement to Chinese media after winning the silver in Salt Lake City.

"Yes, there's some degree of pressure for sure with the Olympics in China, but I believe athletes from other countries have pressure too."

