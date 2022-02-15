Speed skating-Norway to race ROC in men's team pursuit final

2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's Team Pursuit Semifinals - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Daniil Aldoshkin of the Russian Olympic Committee, Ruslan Zakharov of the Russian Olympic Committee and Sergei Trofimov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. REUTERS/Susana Vera

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Norway will race the Russian Olympic Committee in the final of the men's speed skating team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, attempting to become the first team to win two golds in the event.

The defending champions from Pyeongchang defeated the Netherlands in the semi-finals, while the ROC set a new Olympic record in its semi of three minutes 36.62 seconds to slip past the United States.

By advancing to the final, the Russians are assured of their first medal in the event since it was added to the Winter Games in Turin in 2006.

In a surprise result, the United States failed to make it to the final despite lining up a team that broke the world record just two months ago in Salt Lake City.

The U.S. will face the Netherlands in the battle for the bronze medal.

The final of the men's team pursuit will take place on Tuesday at 16:47 (0847 GMT) local time.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by Richard Pullin

