Speed skating-Dutch Schouten wins gold in women's 3000m

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Dutchwoman Irene Schouten won gold in the women's 3000m speed skating, coming from behind with her skating pair in the latter half of the race to extend her winning streak this season.

She finished the race with an Olympic record of three minutes 56.93 seconds

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida, who had led in the early stages of the final race, could not hold on to her lead and ended just over a second behind Schouten, winning silver.

Isabelle Weidemann from Canada won the bronze medal, about half a second behind Lollobrigida.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Shri Navaratnam

